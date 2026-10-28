Aqua Reverie - Vertical

Immerse your track in a serene, underwater music visualizer. Translucent sea life drifts through a glowing ocean as delicate particles shimmer to your beat. Centered artist and song text keeps the focus on your release, while a subtle timer enhances the music‑first experience. Customize fonts, colors, and responsiveness to fine‑tune the vibe, and optionally add ripples for extra motion. With atmospheric glow, elegant styling, and smooth floating motion, this vertical design is perfect for chill, lo‑fi, ambient, or downtempo drops—and a standout fit for teasers, premieres, and continuous social playback.