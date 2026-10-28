Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Aqua Reverie - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Aqua Reverie - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Glow
Underwater
Music
8exports
rating
Immerse your track in a serene, underwater music visualizer. Translucent sea life drifts through a glowing ocean as delicate particles shimmer to your beat. Centered artist and song text keeps the focus on your release, while a subtle timer enhances the music‑first experience. Customize fonts, colors, and responsiveness to fine‑tune the vibe, and optionally add ripples for extra motion. With atmospheric glow, elegant styling, and smooth floating motion, this vertical design is perfect for chill, lo‑fi, ambient, or downtempo drops—and a standout fit for teasers, premieres, and continuous social playback.
MotionBox profile image
MotionBox
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionBox
Aqua Reverie
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
Aqua Reverie Original preset video
OctoBeats Lyrics - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
OctoBeats Lyrics - Vertical Original preset video
Sunflare Lyrics - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
Sunflare Lyrics - Vertical Original preset video
FerroPulse - Vertical
By MotionBox
Edit
FerroPulse - Vertical Original preset video
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics - Vertical
By vivace_studio
Edit
60fps
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics - Vertical Original preset video
Soundwave Flag - Vertical
By tinomotion
Edit
Soundwave Flag - Vertical Original preset video
Flight of Memories Lyrics - Vertical
By vivace_studio
Edit
Flight of Memories Lyrics - Vertical Original preset video
Ascension Viz
By d3luxxxe
Edit
2K
Ascension Viz Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us