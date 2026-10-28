Rain on Timber - Post
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
7exports
Set a reflective mood for your track with a rain-soaked lakeside visualizer. This portrait post pairs minimal, centered titles with atmospheric rain, fog, and gentle motion, keeping focus on your music. Subtle audio‑reactive accents complement lo‑fi, ambient, indie, or cinematic sounds without overwhelming the scene. Customize artist and track details, color styling, rain presence, and spectrum behavior to match your vibe. Perfect for single releases, teasers, playlists, and creator channels looking for a serene, nature-led aesthetic that holds attention while the music plays.
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