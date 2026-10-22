Coastal Pulse - Post

Set your sound against a cinematic coast. This audio visualizer pairs a photorealistic lighthouse, ocean and drifting fog with a subtle waveform line that reacts to your track. Lens flares, rainbow arcs and fine particles add depth without stealing focus. Customize text, colors and spectrum styling to fit singles, teasers, podcasts or ambient releases. The dark, atmospheric vibe delivers a calm, reflective mood ideal for moody genres and storytelling. Make your next post feel immersive and polished while keeping the music front and center.