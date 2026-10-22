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Coastal Pulse - Post - Original - Poster image

Coastal Pulse - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Fog
Photorealistic
Nature
7exports
rating
Set your sound against a cinematic coast. This audio visualizer pairs a photorealistic lighthouse, ocean and drifting fog with a subtle waveform line that reacts to your track. Lens flares, rainbow arcs and fine particles add depth without stealing focus. Customize text, colors and spectrum styling to fit singles, teasers, podcasts or ambient releases. The dark, atmospheric vibe delivers a calm, reflective mood ideal for moody genres and storytelling. Make your next post feel immersive and polished while keeping the music front and center.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us