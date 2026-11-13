Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Stillwater Pulse - Post - Original - Poster image

Stillwater Pulse - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Atmospheric
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Bring your track to life with an elegant, audio‑reactive visualizer set on a cinematic lake at dusk. This moody 4:5 post showcases your title and artist while a subtle spectrum responds to the music in real time. Smooth fades, refined glow and a dark gradient palette keep attention on the sound. Customize text, colors and spectrum behavior to fit any genre—from ambient to electronic or indie. Perfect for artists, labels and curators who need a polished feed post that promotes a single or mix without distractions.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Coastal Pulse - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Coastal Pulse - Post Original preset video
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics - Post
By vivace_studio
Edit
60fps
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics - Post Original preset video
Rain on Timber - Post
By MotionBox
Edit
Rain on Timber - Post Original preset video
Dark Horizon Lyrics - Post
By MotionBank21
Edit
Dark Horizon Lyrics - Post Original Theme preset video
Hollow Pines Lyrics - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
Hollow Pines Lyrics - Post Original Theme preset video
LiquiDancer - Post
By MotionBox
Edit
LiquiDancer - Post Original preset video
Ocean of Sound
By PixBolt
Edit
2K
Ocean of Sound Original preset video
Stillwater Pulse
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Stillwater Pulse Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us