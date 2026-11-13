Stillwater Pulse - Post

Bring your track to life with an elegant, audio‑reactive visualizer set on a cinematic lake at dusk. This moody 4:5 post showcases your title and artist while a subtle spectrum responds to the music in real time. Smooth fades, refined glow and a dark gradient palette keep attention on the sound. Customize text, colors and spectrum behavior to fit any genre—from ambient to electronic or indie. Perfect for artists, labels and curators who need a polished feed post that promotes a single or mix without distractions.