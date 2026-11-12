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Dark Waters - Original - Poster image

Stillwater Pulse

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Cinematic
Atmospheric
Music
Ocean
7exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a cinematic ocean music visualizer. A lone boat drifts across dark waters as fog and a subtle audio spectrum react to your sound. Minimal, centered typography and letterbox bars create a refined, filmic stage for ambient, electronic, lo‑fi, or soundtrack music. Customize text, fonts, colors and spectrum style to match your brand, while smooth fades and gentle floating motion keep the mood immersive and melancholic. Variable duration adapts to your full song for a seamless, atmospheric listening experience.
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Templates
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Intro
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us