Stillwater Pulse

Bring your track to life with a cinematic ocean music visualizer. A lone boat drifts across dark waters as fog and a subtle audio spectrum react to your sound. Minimal, centered typography and letterbox bars create a refined, filmic stage for ambient, electronic, lo‑fi, or soundtrack music. Customize text, fonts, colors and spectrum style to match your brand, while smooth fades and gentle floating motion keep the mood immersive and melancholic. Variable duration adapts to your full song for a seamless, atmospheric listening experience.