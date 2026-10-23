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Quiet Jetty - Original - Poster image

Rain on Timber

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Music
Rain
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Set your track against a cinematic, rain‑soaked pier. This lo‑fi music visualizer pairs minimal titles with steady rainfall, drifting fog and a subtle audio‑reactive spectrum. The dark, near‑monochrome palette keeps focus on your sound while letterbox bars add filmic polish. Perfect for chillhop, ambient, or downtempo releases, it adapts to full‑length audio and lets you tune frequency and beat response to taste. Create an atmospheric backdrop for premieres, study beats and YouTube uploads that feels intimate, moody and refined.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us