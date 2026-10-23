Rain on Timber

Set your track against a cinematic, rain‑soaked pier. This lo‑fi music visualizer pairs minimal titles with steady rainfall, drifting fog and a subtle audio‑reactive spectrum. The dark, near‑monochrome palette keeps focus on your sound while letterbox bars add filmic polish. Perfect for chillhop, ambient, or downtempo releases, it adapts to full‑length audio and lets you tune frequency and beat response to taste. Create an atmospheric backdrop for premieres, study beats and YouTube uploads that feels intimate, moody and refined.