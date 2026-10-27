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VHS Room - Post - Original - Poster image

VHS Room - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Analog
Music
Cassette
3D motion graphics
9exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a retro, VHS‑styled music visualizer set in a neon room. A 3D cassette deck takes center stage while audio‑reactive motion, scanlines, RGB splits and tasteful glitches sync to your music. Customize artist and song fields, choose fonts and finishes, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Dial in the responsive frequency range for tighter beat matching. Perfect for single drops, teasers and feed‑friendly loops, this portrait 4:5 visual delivers nostalgic analog vibes with modern clarity.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us