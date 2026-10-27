VHS Room - Post

Bring your track to life with a retro, VHS‑styled music visualizer set in a neon room. A 3D cassette deck takes center stage while audio‑reactive motion, scanlines, RGB splits and tasteful glitches sync to your music. Customize artist and song fields, choose fonts and finishes, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Dial in the responsive frequency range for tighter beat matching. Perfect for single drops, teasers and feed‑friendly loops, this portrait 4:5 visual delivers nostalgic analog vibes with modern clarity.