VHS Room - Vertical

Showcase your track with a vertical 3D music visualizer that blends retro analog charm and modern polish. A brushed‑metal cassette deck anchors the scene while chrome‑style titles and neon ambience set the mood. Authentic VHS glitches and RGB split add nostalgic grit, and audio‑reactive motion syncs to your beat. Customize artist and track titles, tune scene and accent colors, and choose how strong the analog treatment feels. Perfect for stories, reels, and vertical drops—deliver platform‑ready visuals that elevate your sound.