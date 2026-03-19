Chromabounce 1

Create eye-catching name bars and titles in seconds. This energetic motion title features bold, chunky typography, playful paint splashes, and a lively RGB glitch accent. It’s built as a transparent overlay, so it sits cleanly over any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and light elements to match your brand, and add a subtitle or role for polished on-screen identification. With elastic bounce motion and vivid, neon-tinged highlights, your lower thirds will instantly stand out. Ideal for vlogs, streams, events, and presentations where fast, high-impact titling is key.