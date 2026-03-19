Chromabounce 4

Bring your on-screen identity to life with a bold, energetic motion title. This transparent overlay features oversized typography with vibrant gradients, punchy bounce animation, and a stylish RGB split glitch look. Perfect for name IDs, role callouts, and quick openers, it stacks a main headline with a supporting subtitle for clear hierarchy. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match any brand. The clean, centered layout keeps attention on your message while decorative light splashes add flair. Drop it over footage for instant impact and professional polish.