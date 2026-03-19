Chromabounce 2

Bring names and titles to life with a bold, energetic lower third. This transparent motion title combines chunky typography, vivid colors, glitch RGB edges, and playful paint splashes to cut through busy visuals. Easily customize fonts, colors, and styling to match your brand. Smooth bounce and staggered animations keep the pace dynamic without overpowering your footage. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, events, promos, and social content, this overlay makes your on‑screen IDs memorable and on brand in seconds.