Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chromabounce 6 - Original - Poster image

Chromabounce 6

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Cartoon
Paint splash
RGB split
10exports
rating
Bring your on-screen titles to life with a bold, playful overlay. This transparent motion title features vibrant gradient typography, expressive paint splashes, twinkling sparkles, and a stylish RGB split edge for extra pop. Fast, bouncy animation makes names, roles, or short messages stand out over any footage. Easily tailor fonts and colors to your brand and toggle accent lights for added flair. Perfect for intros, section headers, and callouts across social, video, and streaming content—drop it on top of your edit and you’re done.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us