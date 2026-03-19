Chromabounce 6

Bring your on-screen titles to life with a bold, playful overlay. This transparent motion title features vibrant gradient typography, expressive paint splashes, twinkling sparkles, and a stylish RGB split edge for extra pop. Fast, bouncy animation makes names, roles, or short messages stand out over any footage. Easily tailor fonts and colors to your brand and toggle accent lights for added flair. Perfect for intros, section headers, and callouts across social, video, and streaming content—drop it on top of your edit and you’re done.