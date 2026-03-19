Chromabounce 5

Make names and titles pop with a bold, energetic motion title overlay. This transparent lower third features chunky typography, RGB split accents, and glowing decorative elements for instant impact. Easily customize three text fields, swap fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The bouncy, staggered animation grabs attention, then settles cleanly for readability. Ideal for interviews, presentations, streams, reels, and any video needing a crisp, modern ID. Turn your speaker names and roles into polished visual statements in seconds.