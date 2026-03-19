Chromabounce 3

Make your on-screen IDs impossible to miss. This energetic, transparent lower third combines bold typography with stylish glitch edges, RGB split accents, and subtle sparkles for extra punch. Perfect for names and titles, it drops seamlessly over any footage. Easily tailor fonts, colors, and timing to match your brand and reposition the block where you need it. Whether you’re producing YouTube content, promos, or live streams, this modern overlay delivers clear, eye‑catching identification without blocking the story.