Fancy Lower Third 2

Bring character to your videos with a playful, hand-drawn papercraft lower third. This transparent overlay features layered torn-paper bars, sketchy outlines, and smooth, bouncy motion. Customize two text lines, adjust brand colors, and choose your font to match any project. Perfect for YouTube, vlogs, intros, promos, and presentations, it delivers a bold, vibrant identity without blocking your footage. Drop it over any edit and stand out with a modern, illustrated look.