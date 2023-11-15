Fancy Lower Third 5

Bring character to your videos with a playful papercraft lower third. This transparent overlay features torn paper textures, sketchy doodles, and bold, easy-to-read typography. Customize two text lines, adjust colors, and drop it over any footage for YouTube, vlogs, presentations, promos, or events. The bouncy, staggered animation adds energy while staying legible and stylish. Designed for quick setup and fast branding, it blends handcrafted charm with vibrant colors so your names, roles, or captions pop instantly.