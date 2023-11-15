Fancy Lower Third 3

Bring personality to your videos with a playful, hand-drawn lower third. This vibrant, papercraft-style strap features a bold primary title and a clean subtitle banner, complete with a fun star-burst badge and sketchy accents. It’s a transparent overlay, so it drops seamlessly onto any footage. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for vlogs, interviews, presentations, livestreams, promos, and social content whenever you need a stylish identity strap that stands out.