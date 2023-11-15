Fancy Lower Third 4

Bring character to your videos with a playful, hand-drawn papercraft lower third. This transparent overlay stacks a bold name line over a brushy subtitle band, framed by scribbly accents for a lively, cartoon vibe. Edit both text lines, swap fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Bouncy, staggered letter animation and subtle shape morphs keep it dynamic without distracting from your footage. Ideal for interviews, tutorials, vlogs, livestreams, and promos when you want personality and clarity in one stylish title.