Lightning Logo - Square

Ignite attention with a high‑voltage logo reveal. A dramatic lightning strike energizes your mark, building from a glowing outline into a sleek 3D metallic finish. Subtle atmospheric particles and a dark, neon‑lit palette create a bold futuristic aesthetic. Add your logo and tagline, fine‑tune energy and background colors, and you’ve got a powerful intro or outro for videos, streams, or channel branding. Fast, impactful, and easy to customize.