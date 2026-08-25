Ripped Stomp

Build a powerful intro or promo with stomp style kinetic typography, bold headlines, torn‑paper transitions and glitch accents. This versatile template blends crumpled paper textures with stacked and outline text for a gritty, modern vibe. Drop in your photos or videos, edit the titles, toggle color treatments, and finish with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for brand openers, product teasers, events, and channel intros that demand attention. Fast, punchy, and easy to customize for any niche.