Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hot Mic Podcast - Original - Poster image

Hot Mic Podcast

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Podcast
Memphis
Title sequence
Bold
9exports
rating
Launch your show with a high-energy podcast opener packed with bold typography and playful Memphis graphics. This template features lively comic textures, hand-drawn doodles, a hero microphone motif, and dynamic wipes that reveal multiple headline moments before a clean logo finish. Drop in host images, tease episode details, and lock in brand recall with a strong end card. Perfect for intros, promos, and title sequences, it’s optimized for clarity and impact with flexible scenes, editable text, and color controls. Create a vibrant, professional identity for interviews, talk shows, and creative conversations in just a few clicks.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us