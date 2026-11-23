Share warm wishes with a cute cartoon Christmas greeting that spotlights big festive titles, a photo moment, and a branded logo outro. Playful, hand‑drawn visuals, string lights, and gentle snowfall create a cozy holiday vibe. Customize multiple text lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then drop in your image and tagline for a polished seasonal message. Perfect for social posts, short intros, and cheerful holiday announcements, this square template delivers a vibrant, family‑friendly look with bouncey motion and clear focal layouts. Create an eye‑catching Christmas greeting in minutes.