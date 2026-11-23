Share a delightful seasonal message with this cute vertical holiday greeting. Hand‑drawn cartoon scenes, swirling string lights, ornaments and gentle snowfall create instant festive charm. Personalize multiple headlines, drop in a photo, and finish with your logo and tagline. Flexible color and font controls help you match any brand quickly. Perfect for Instagram Stories, TikTok, Reels and Shorts, it’s a warm, mobile‑first e‑card for brands, creators and communities. Spread cheer with a playful look, cozy pacing and a centered layout that keeps text crisp and readable on small screens.