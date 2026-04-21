Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Chaos Intro - Original - Poster image

Urban Chaos Intro

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Urban
Promo
Comparison & Versus
Intro
Grunge
7exports
rating
Create a high‑energy urban opener built for head‑to‑head announcements. This template blends gritty textures, barbed wire and chains with bold typography, neon accents and glitch details. Showcase two portraits in a split‑screen VS layout, then finish with a strong logo and tagline reveal. Customize colors, fonts, images and pacing to fit sports, music, or event promos. Smoke, scribbles and paint strokes add raw attitude, while the dark palette keeps focus on your message. Perfect for fast intros, teasers and highlight reels.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us