Urban Chaos Intro

Create a high‑energy urban opener built for head‑to‑head announcements. This template blends gritty textures, barbed wire and chains with bold typography, neon accents and glitch details. Showcase two portraits in a split‑screen VS layout, then finish with a strong logo and tagline reveal. Customize colors, fonts, images and pacing to fit sports, music, or event promos. Smoke, scribbles and paint strokes add raw attitude, while the dark palette keeps focus on your message. Perfect for fast intros, teasers and highlight reels.