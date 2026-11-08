Scribble Head - Vertical

Showcase a portrait with personality. This vertical motion title blends hand-drawn scribbles, brush strokes, and halftone print with a tactile newspaper collage look. Center your image, highlight multiple titles, and guide attention with sketchy arrows and marker-style accents. The high-contrast tritone palette pops on social feeds, while smooth write-on and staggered reveals keep it snappy. Easily customize the portrait, colors, fonts, and background texture to match your brand. Perfect for quick intros, reels, and creator IDs that feel crafted, bold, and unmistakably you.