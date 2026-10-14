Scribble Head

Give your opener a human, handcrafted edge. This single-scene motion title centers a stylized portrait with animated scribbles, bold brush strokes, halftone texture, and layered paper collage. Directional arrows highlight short headlines for a punchy identity moment. The energetic, playful vibe and high-contrast, neon-accent look make it perfect for creators, teams, and channels. Swap the image, edit text, adjust colors, and you’re ready to roll. Ideal for YouTube intros, social bumpers, and project headers that feel fresh, sketchy, and unmistakably creative.