Pigment Bloom

Make an unforgettable first impression with a dramatic color powder logo reveal. A cinematic burst of vibrant, drifting clouds expands from the center to unveil your brand, then settles into a clean, minimal hold with an optional tagline. This atmospheric design blends epic impact with smooth, floating motion—perfect for intros, outros, and branded stings. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and background to match your identity. Deliver a premium, high‑impact opener that feels both bold and elegant—ideal for channels, campaigns, product launches, and more.