AskBox UI 1

Create polished AI-style search animations in seconds. This transparent UI overlay features a pill-shaped search bar, live typewriter text, and a rounded results panel—perfect for intros, chapter titles, or smart annotations. The minimal, soft-UI look with gentle gradients and glow fits tech explainers, education, and content marketing. Customize the query, result titles, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-in and pop-in motions keep the focus on your message while adding a modern, digital touch.