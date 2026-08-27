AskBox UI 8

Bring AI‑style clarity to your videos with a clean search and answer overlay. This transparent call‑out graphic doubles as a motion title, featuring a typewriter effect for the question and a smooth expanding answer card for concise explanations. The minimal, digital UI design keeps focus on your message, while centered composition ensures perfect readability on any background. Customize headline and body text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for tech content, tutorials, product demos, and Q&A segments where a modern web/search interface look is essential.