AskBox UI 4

Showcase smart prompts and polished answers with a modern AI search overlay. This transparent call-out graphic features a minimal, digital UI with a typewriter effect for the query and two rounded result cards arranged in a clean grid. The dark, gradient palette keeps focus on your message while blending seamlessly over footage or solid backdrops. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand in seconds. Perfect for tech explainers, demos, webinars, and product intros where you want to visualize questions and intelligent results with clarity and style.