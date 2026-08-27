Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
AskBox UI 4 - Original - Poster image

AskBox UI 4

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Minimal
Software interface
Digital
Web search
7exports
rating
Showcase smart prompts and polished answers with a modern AI search overlay. This transparent call-out graphic features a minimal, digital UI with a typewriter effect for the query and two rounded result cards arranged in a clean grid. The dark, gradient palette keeps focus on your message while blending seamlessly over footage or solid backdrops. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand in seconds. Perfect for tech explainers, demos, webinars, and product intros where you want to visualize questions and intelligent results with clarity and style.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us