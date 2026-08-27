AskBox UI 3

Showcase queries with a sleek, minimal search UI overlay. This transparent call-out graphic features a pill-style search bar with a realistic typewriter effect and a clean, staggered results list. Flat-design styling, centered composition, and smooth fades keep the focus on your message. Customize text and colors to match your brand, then layer over product demos, explainers, or website showcases. Ideal for technology content, tutorials, and promos where clarity and UX fidelity matter.