AskBox UI 2

Bring AI-powered clarity to your videos with a sleek, transparent chat-style overlay. This minimal, digital motion title acts as a focused call-out graphic for Q&A, FAQs, and tips. The software interface panel features a rounded rectangle, a clear action button, and a smooth typewriter effect for effortless readability. Customize headline and body text, choose your fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Perfect for technology explainers, product demos, tutorials, and support content where clarity matters most.