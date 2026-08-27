AskBox UI 5

Present prompts and answers with a sleek AI search UI overlay. This flat, minimal motion title features a typewriter effect, smooth slide-ins, and bold, vibrant accents. Ideal for tech explainers, tutorials, product demos, and social content, it highlights a query with two concise answer cards in a balanced two-column layout. The transparent background makes it easy to layer over footage or brand colors. Customize text and colors to match your identity and deliver modern, readable call-outs that feel instantly tech-forward.