Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Ai Search Elements 5 - Original - Poster image

AskBox UI 5

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Flat design
Web search
Software interface
Motion title
6exports
rating
Present prompts and answers with a sleek AI search UI overlay. This flat, minimal motion title features a typewriter effect, smooth slide-ins, and bold, vibrant accents. Ideal for tech explainers, tutorials, product demos, and social content, it highlights a query with two concise answer cards in a balanced two-column layout. The transparent background makes it easy to layer over footage or brand colors. Customize text and colors to match your identity and deliver modern, readable call-outs that feel instantly tech-forward.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us