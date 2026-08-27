Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
AskBox UI 6 - Original - Poster image

AskBox UI 6

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Minimal
Technology
Software interface
Typewriter effect
6exports
rating
Showcase prompts and AI-style answers with a sleek, transparent chat/search UI overlay. This minimal, digital design features a rounded card with a gradient header, clean icons, and a smooth typewriter effect for effortless readability. Ideal for tech intros, tutorials, product explainers, and feature highlights, it centers attention on your key message while staying unobtrusive over footage. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and quickly simulate query-to-answer flows. Use it to introduce topics, answer FAQs, or demonstrate features in a modern, professional way.
Promak profile image
Promak
Edit
Pack (10)
Similar templates
Best of Promak
AskBox UI 4
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 4 Original theme video
AskBox UI 6
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 6 Original theme video
AskBox UI 10
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 10 Original theme video
AskBox UI 9
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 9 Original theme video
AskBox UI 8
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 8 Original theme video
AskBox UI 7
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 7 Original theme video
AskBox UI 5
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 5 Original theme video
AskBox UI 3
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 3 Original theme video
AskBox UI 2
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 2 Original theme video
AskBox UI 1
By Promak
Edit
00:10
AskBox UI 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us