Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neo Brutalism Subscribe 10 - Original - Poster image

Neo Nudge 10

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Subscribe animation
Outro
Brutalist
Call-out graphic
Digital banner
7exports
rating
Boost your channel with a clean, neo‑brutalist subscribe overlay. This transparent call‑out graphic features a bold rounded card, a clear CTA button and a playful cursor click animation to guide attention. Minimal, flat design and soft pastel accents keep the look modern and on‑brand. Easily customize copy and colors to match your identity, then drop it over any video for seamless engagement prompts. Ideal for creators, brands and streamers who want an elegant, unobtrusive subscribe reminder that works as an overlay in intros, mid‑rolls or closers.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us