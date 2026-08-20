Neo Nudge 10

Boost your channel with a clean, neo‑brutalist subscribe overlay. This transparent call‑out graphic features a bold rounded card, a clear CTA button and a playful cursor click animation to guide attention. Minimal, flat design and soft pastel accents keep the look modern and on‑brand. Easily customize copy and colors to match your identity, then drop it over any video for seamless engagement prompts. Ideal for creators, brands and streamers who want an elegant, unobtrusive subscribe reminder that works as an overlay in intros, mid‑rolls or closers.