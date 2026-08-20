Neo Nudge 9

Drive engagement with a clean, playful subscribe animation. This transparent CTA overlay features a centered digital banner, bell icon, and a pill‑style toggle with a satisfying click interaction. Minimal, flat and neo‑brutalist styling keeps focus on the message, while pastel accents and subtle bounce add charm. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and use it over any footage or live stream. Perfect for quick prompts to subscribe, follow, or enable alerts without platform‑specific UI, this overlay delivers clear calls‑to‑action that look great everywhere.