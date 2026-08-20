Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neo Nudge 5 - Original - Poster image

Neo Nudge 5

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Subscribe animation
Outro
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
7exports
rating
Boost engagement with a clean, minimal CTA overlay that sits seamlessly over any video. This transparent, center‑focused chat‑bubble card is perfect for subscribe, like, and comment prompts. Customize text, fonts, and brand colors to match your channel style. Smooth, friendly motion draws attention without distracting from your content. Ideal as a mid‑roll nudge or an end‑screen outro, it works across tutorials, reviews, gaming, and live streams. Deliver clear calls‑to‑action with flat design, pastel tones, and crisp readability—so viewers know exactly what to do next.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us