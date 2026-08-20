Neo Nudge 5

Boost engagement with a clean, minimal CTA overlay that sits seamlessly over any video. This transparent, center‑focused chat‑bubble card is perfect for subscribe, like, and comment prompts. Customize text, fonts, and brand colors to match your channel style. Smooth, friendly motion draws attention without distracting from your content. Ideal as a mid‑roll nudge or an end‑screen outro, it works across tutorials, reviews, gaming, and live streams. Deliver clear calls‑to‑action with flat design, pastel tones, and crisp readability—so viewers know exactly what to do next.