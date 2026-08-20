Neo Nudge 8

Showcase momentum toward your next milestone with a clean, neo‑brutalist subscriber goal bar. This transparent overlay centers a rounded card with bold, legible typography and a horizontal progress bar for instant clarity. Subtle decorative shapes keep the scene lively without stealing focus. Perfect for videos and livestreams, it works as a subscribe animation, follower goal tracker, or CTA module. Customize text, numbers, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drive engagement. Drop it over any footage and keep your audience focused on what matters: hitting the next goal.