Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neo Brutalism Subscribe 8 - Original - Poster image

Neo Nudge 8

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Subscribe animation
Outro
Brutalist
Rounded rectangle
Minimal
7exports
rating
Showcase momentum toward your next milestone with a clean, neo‑brutalist subscriber goal bar. This transparent overlay centers a rounded card with bold, legible typography and a horizontal progress bar for instant clarity. Subtle decorative shapes keep the scene lively without stealing focus. Perfect for videos and livestreams, it works as a subscribe animation, follower goal tracker, or CTA module. Customize text, numbers, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drive engagement. Drop it over any footage and keep your audience focused on what matters: hitting the next goal.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us