Neo Nudge 6

Drive engagement with a modern neo‑brutalist subscribe overlay. This transparent CTA card features bold flat design, a clear button, and playful Memphis accents. A hand cursor clicks the UI and triggers satisfying bounce and pop‑in motion, keeping the prompt friendly and attention‑grabbing. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drop it anywhere over your footage. Perfect for creators who want quick, readable calls‑to‑action without clutter. Use it for intros, mid‑roll reminders, or end prompts to boost likes, follows, and subscriptions with a crisp, centered design that works across formats.