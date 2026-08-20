Neo Nudge 2

Drive engagement with a clean, minimal subscribe animation built as a transparent overlay. A centered CTA card with a circular action button, avatar frame, and concise text invites viewers to click or tap. Smooth pop-in and playful bounce easing make the motion friendly and modern, while flat design and a monochrome palette keep it versatile across content. Ideal for videos, shorts, and streams where a subtle yet clear call to action is needed, this template helps you nudge audiences to take the next step without distracting from your visuals.