Neo Nudge 3

Drive more subscribers with a crisp, minimalist subscribe animation. This transparent overlay centers a bold pill CTA with a play icon and notification bell, accompanied by subtle geometric accents. A mouse cursor click interaction brings the call-to-action to life. Built in a neo‑brutalist, flat design style, it stays readable over any footage. Perfect for YouTube content, streams, promos, and tutorials, it’s easy to customize with your fonts and colors—just drop it over your edit and go.