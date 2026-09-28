Paper Riot - Square

Make an impact with a square, kinetic paper opener that fuses bold typography, torn‑paper transitions and gritty grunge style. Snap between colorful scenes, stacked text, and rounded media cards, then finish on a clean logo slate. Diagonal hazard stripes and chevron arrows add drive, while brief glitch bursts punch up the rhythm. Perfect for promos, intros, and title sequences across music, fashion, sports, and lifestyle. Customize fonts, colors, media, and soundtrack to match your brand and launch with attitude.