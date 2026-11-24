Command attention with a gritty, energetic promo built around bold kinetic typography. This grunge-driven design blends film grain, scratches, light leaks and tinted overlays with stacked words, outline type, scribble highlights, grid accents and a torn‑paper media reveal. Drop in your own images or video to punch through knockout text and finish with a crisp logo end card. Perfect for promos, intros and title sequences where attitude and clarity matter. Customize headlines, colors and media to match your brand—then export a hard‑hitting piece that looks fierce, reads fast and lands your message with impact.