Pink Promo

Make a punchy promo that blends gritty textures with bold type. This template layers polaroid frames, chains, tape strips, and crinkled plastic for a stylish collage feel. Fast tear transitions and stacked headlines keep the energy high, finishing with a clean logo screen and call-to-action. Swap in your own media, edit headlines, and fine‑tune the color palette to match your brand. Ideal for fashion, lifestyle, and brand intros, it delivers a modern, retro‑tinged aesthetic that stands out on social feeds and ads.