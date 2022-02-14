Pink Promo
00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.2Kexports
Make a punchy promo that blends gritty textures with bold type. This template layers polaroid frames, chains, tape strips, and crinkled plastic for a stylish collage feel. Fast tear transitions and stacked headlines keep the energy high, finishing with a clean logo screen and call-to-action. Swap in your own media, edit headlines, and fine‑tune the color palette to match your brand. Ideal for fashion, lifestyle, and brand intros, it delivers a modern, retro‑tinged aesthetic that stands out on social feeds and ads.
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