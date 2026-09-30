Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
X-Stomp Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

X-Stomp Reveal - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Stomp style
Intro
Bold
Title sequence
7exports
rating
Deliver an explosive brand hit with a fast, stomp‑style logo reveal. This square template fires bold kinetic typography, diagonal wipes, and flash accents into a gritty mix of scratches, tape strips, and plastic wrap for a tactile, handcrafted edge. Use multiple headline scenes to build momentum, then finish on a clean, centered logo with a short type‑on for your website or tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, and punchy title sequences, it’s fully customizable with brand colors, fonts, and audio to match your rhythm.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Promak profile image
Promak
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
X-Stomp Reveal
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:07
X-Stomp Reveal Original preset video
Paper Riot - Square
By Promak
Edit
00:15
Paper Riot - Square Original preset video
Fast Stomp Opener 3 - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:07
Fast Stomp Opener 3 - Square Original preset video
Snap Opener - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:07
Snap Opener - Square Original preset video
Scribble Stomp - Vertical
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:12
Scribble Stomp - Vertical Original preset video
Dynamic Sport Media Opener
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:13
Dynamic Sport Media Opener Original preset video
Crumple Paper Unveil - Square
By onbothsides
Edit
00:12
Crumple Paper Unveil - Square Theme 0 preset video
Grit Stomp
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:13
Grit Stomp Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us