X-Stomp Reveal - Square

Deliver an explosive brand hit with a fast, stomp‑style logo reveal. This square template fires bold kinetic typography, diagonal wipes, and flash accents into a gritty mix of scratches, tape strips, and plastic wrap for a tactile, handcrafted edge. Use multiple headline scenes to build momentum, then finish on a clean, centered logo with a short type‑on for your website or tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, and punchy title sequences, it’s fully customizable with brand colors, fonts, and audio to match your rhythm.