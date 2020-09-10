Minimal Logo Dots
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
858exports
Give your brand a crisp entrance with a minimalist logo animation built from simple dots and clean lines. This flat, geometric design focuses attention on your mark with smooth, fluid motion and a centered layout. Add your logo and a short tagline, then fine‑tune background, shape, line, and text colors to match your brand. A subtle typewriter effect brings your web or callout line to life. Ideal for intros and outros across corporate, agency, and creator content when you want elegance without clutter.
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