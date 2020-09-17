Gym Fitness Logo

Give your fitness brand a crisp, energetic introduction. This minimal, flat-design logo animation assembles gym essentials around your mark—dumbbells, sneakers, jump rope, water bottle, and more—before settling into a clean centered layout. Perfect for sports channels, trainers, gyms, and wellness content. Customize your logo and colors in seconds to match your brand. Use it as a punchy intro or a polished outro to wrap your videos with style.