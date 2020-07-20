Youtube Minimal Logo Reveal

Launch your channel with a clean, minimal YouTube logo reveal. This modern opener showcases your brand mark at center stage, surrounded by familiar engagement icons like the bell and thumbs-up. Smooth, refined motion and a dark gradient backdrop keep the focus on your logo. Perfect for intros and outros, it’s fast to customize with your own branding and color choices. Make a polished first impression, reinforce your identity, and encourage engagement with a subtle subscribe feel—without clutter or distractions.