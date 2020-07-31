Crazy Glitch Logo Reveal

Make your brand impossible to ignore with an intense glitch logo reveal. This design blends neon RGB split effects, radial grid backgrounds, and liquid-like distortion for a bold, high-energy identity hit. Perfect for intros or outros, it spotlights your logo and tagline with a clean final hold for maximum recognition. Easily customize the logo, tagline, colors, font, and flare intensity to fit your brand. Ideal for content creators, streamers, and modern brands seeking a striking, digital-first look.