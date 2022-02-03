RGB Glitch Logo
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
6.7Kexports
Create a striking logo animation with bold RGB glitch styling. This energetic template blends neon edges, channel-split distortion and sliding panels to frame your brand in a clean, centered layout. A luminous streak reveals your tagline for a polished sign-off. Ideal for intros and outros, the design features a dark, high-contrast backdrop with glowing accents and smooth, glitch-driven motion. Easily drop in your logo, adjust colors, and toggle noise for extra grit. Perfect for techy, modern branding across videos, streams, and promos where a sharp, digital vibe matters.
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