RGB Glitch Logo

Create a striking logo animation with bold RGB glitch styling. This energetic template blends neon edges, channel-split distortion and sliding panels to frame your brand in a clean, centered layout. A luminous streak reveals your tagline for a polished sign-off. Ideal for intros and outros, the design features a dark, high-contrast backdrop with glowing accents and smooth, glitch-driven motion. Easily drop in your logo, adjust colors, and toggle noise for extra grit. Perfect for techy, modern branding across videos, streams, and promos where a sharp, digital vibe matters.