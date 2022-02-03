Youtube intro for cooking channel
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RGB Glitch Logo - New Original - Poster image

RGB Glitch Logo

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Digital
6.7Kexports
rating
Create a striking logo animation with bold RGB glitch styling. This energetic template blends neon edges, channel-split distortion and sliding panels to frame your brand in a clean, centered layout. A luminous streak reveals your tagline for a polished sign-off. Ideal for intros and outros, the design features a dark, high-contrast backdrop with glowing accents and smooth, glitch-driven motion. Easily drop in your logo, adjust colors, and toggle noise for extra grit. Perfect for techy, modern branding across videos, streams, and promos where a sharp, digital vibe matters.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us